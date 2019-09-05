‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Has Its Day As Premiere Episode Is Strong Audience Draw

The premiere episode of WGN America’s Dog’s Most Wanted, marking the return of the famed bounty hunter, proved a strong draw on Wednesday night.

The reality series, produced by Dorsey Pictures, follows Duane “Dog” Chapman and his family as they hunt wanted criminals. The episode drew nearly 1.7 million Total Viewers across all viewings and 726,000 Adults 25-54 overall on premiere night. During the 9-10 PM hour, it brought in 426,000 viewers in the Adults 25-54 demo and 943,000 Total Viewers, in Live+same day.

It was WGN America’s highest-rated telecast since the Season 2 premiere of its original series Underground in March 2017. Additionally, the series was one of the Top 10 most-buzzed-about topics on Twitter on Wednesday night, with #DogsMostWanted and #ThisOnesForBeth trending.

The episode arrives as fans are still mourning the death of Beth Chapman, who starred with her husband on the long-running fugitive-tracking TV series Dog the Bounty Hunter. She passed on June 26 after battling throat cancer for several years.