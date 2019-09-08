Disney Strikes Long-Term Agreement With British Studio Pinewood

Disney has struck a long-term agreement with British studio Pinewood.

The Hollywood studio will take all the stages, backlots and other production accommodation at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

It’s believed the deal between The Walt Disney Company and Pinewood is for ten-years. Disney has long produced feature films at the studio space including Mary Poppins Returns, Star Wars films including The Last Jedi, Rogue One and The Force Awakens as well as Avengers: Age of Ultron and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Pinewood has also previously been home to films such as James Bond movies Dr No. and Octopussy as well as Alien 3 and Tim Burton’s Batman.

It comes two months after Netflix signed a similar deal with Pinewood’s Shepperton Studios. The SVOD service signed its deal in July and is producing fantasy pic The Old Guard with Charlize Theron and Chiwetel Ejiofor at the studio.

Paul Golding, Chairman of Pinewood Group said, “It’s wonderful to have Disney here at Pinewood. They’ve been making great films with us for many years and the fact they want to shoot so many more here is testimony not only to the quality of the teams and infrastructure at Pinewood, but also to the British film industry as a whole.”