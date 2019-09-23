Disney Starts Taking U.S. Pre-Orders For Disney+ Ahead Of November Debut

Disney crashed the Emmys on Sunday, announcing the start to pre-orders for Disney+ and running an ad for the streaming service in the first position of the awards telecast’s first commercial break.

The company said U.S. consumers can start signing up now, nearly two months before the November 12 launch of the streaming service. Pricing for the pre-orders is the same as the rate when it is officially on the market: $7 a month or $70 a year, with a seven-day free trial starting November 12.

Disney also released a new one-minute trailer for Disney+, a montage that closely resembled the 30-second ad on the Fox broadcast.

In its press release announcing the pre-orders, Disney said in its first year, Disney+ will release more than 25 original series and 10 original films and documentaries. Among them are two titles debuting November 12: Star Wars-derived show The Mandalorian, from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau, and Lady and the Tramp, a new spin on the 1955 animated classic. Also included will be a wide range of library titles, including many from Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and the Disney vault.

Disney+ will arrive in the marketplace during an unprecedented influx of spending and attention being devoted to streaming. Apple, WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal are joining Disney in mounting major streaming efforts designed to offer viewers an alternative to Netflix.

Streaming dominated the early going at the Emmys. In the first hour, competitive awards were dominated by Amazon Prime’s Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Disney+ took the first ad position, and Netflic followed with spots promoting The Crown and The Politician.

Thomas Lennon, the comedian and actor recruited by Fox to add voiceover and brief on-camera inserts to the host-less show, captured the streaming-dominated feel of the night. He described the show as “$14.99-a-month HBO battles $12.99-a-month Netflix.”