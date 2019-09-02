Disney Resort To Shutter Early Tuesday As Hurricane Dorian Inches Toward Florida Coast

Hurricane Dorian continues its painstakingly slow push toward the southeast U.S. coast as it continues to batter the Bahamas Monday. The massive storm has been downgraded to a category 4, and and forecasters said it would move “dangerously close” to the Florida coast late Monday, as well as Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and southeastern Virginia into the week.

The Walt Disney World Resort is shortening its operating hours Tuesday as the storm moves in. The Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney Springs, Disney’s Lagoon Typhoon Water Park, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf all will be closing at 3 PM ET. Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will be closing at 2 PM. ESPN Wide World of Sports and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park both will be closed all day Tuesday.

Dorian has been pummeling Grand Bahama Island Monday afternoon with storm surges rising 18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels. Forecasters said the hurricane was moving west at 1 mph and turning slightly north with winds at 150 mph. It was about 105 miles off the coast of Florida, as of 2 PM ET.

Outer rainbands have moved ashore in South Florida, with winds over 40 mph at Opa Locka Airport near Miami as well as other locations near the coast.

A hurricane warning is in effect along Florida’s east coast from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach. A storm surge warning has also been issued from Lantana, Florida, to the Altamaha Sound in Georgia.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas, including Freeport, Grand Bahama.