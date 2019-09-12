Disney+ Launches Free Trial In The Netherlands – Two Months Ahead Of U.S. Debut

Disney+ has gone live in the Netherlands – two months ahead of its U.S. launch.

The Hollywood studio has surprised Dutch consumers by unveiling the service for a two-month free trial ahead of its November 12 launch. The Netherlands was always going to be day-and-date with the U.S. and Canada but the unveiling is still a surprise.

Titles to have gone live include Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, all three Iron Man films, Guardians of the Galaxy, the Captain America films, Ant-Man and Thor titles as well as Doctor Strange.

The entire Star Wars franchise is also available, although there’s obviously no sign of The Mandalorian.

The service has different tabs for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Nat Geo as well as different categories including classic films, hit movies, documentaries and musicals. There is also a 4K Ultra HD and HDR section.

In addition to Holland and the U.S., the service will roll out properly on November 12 and will be followed on November 19 in Australia and New Zealand. In Canada, it will be priced C$8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year, and in Holland, it will cost €6.99 per month of €69.99 per year, In Australia, it will cost A$8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, and NZ$9.99 per month or $99.99 in New Zealand.

Original titles will also include a Lady And The Tramp reboot and projects from the Marvel Universe as well as Diary of a Female President. Last month, Bob Iger revealed it was “reimaging” feature films including Home Alone and Night At The Museum for the service.

Customers will be able to subscribe to Disney+ directly or via in-app purchases and will be available on a slew of platforms including Apple, Google, Microsoft’s Xbox One, Sony via its Android TVs and the Playstation 4 and Roku.

It is expected to launch in a number of other territories and the studio is in negotiations to make this happen. Disney, via its Direct-to-Consumer & International division, has been bolstering its ranks ahead of this international roll out. Last week, it emerged that it hired former Sky executive Luke Bradley-Jones as SVP, Direct To Consumer and General Manager of Disney+ for Europe and Africa, starting in 2020. He will work with Jan Koeppen, President of Television and D2C for Europe and Africa, and Michael Paull, president of Disney streaming services, to help guide the roll out.

The Vault was first with the news of the Dutch launch.