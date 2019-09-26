Stars From All Disney Stage Productions Set For Benefit Concert; Whoopi Goldberg Joins One-Night Event

Performers from across the spectrum of Disney’s stage productions will participate in a one-night benefit concert marking Disney’s 25th anniversary on Broadway and benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Whoopi Goldberg has also signed up to appear.

Called “Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway,” the concert will feature performers from Frozen, Tarzan, Beauty and the Beast, along with such other non-Disney Broadway hits as Hamilton and Mean Girls.

The benefit is set for Monday, November 4, at Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theater, currently home to Disney’s Aladdin.

The performer line-up (subject to change, and with more to come) includes Jelani Alladin (Public Works’ Hercules, Frozen), Heidi Blickenstaff (Something Rotten!, The Little Mermaid), Sierra Boggess (School of Rock – The Musical, The Little Mermaid), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Merle Dandridge (Once on this Island, Tarzan), Susan Egan (Hercules movie, Beauty and the Beast), The View‘s Goldberg, Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Aida), Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Beth Leavel (The Prom), Kara Lindsay (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, Newsies) Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Krysta Rodriguez (Public Works’ Hercules, Spring Awakening), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), Rema Webb (Public Works’ Hercules, The Lion King) and Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King).

Also planned for the evening is a reunion of the Newsies cast. The musical, based on the 1992 film, ran on Broadway from 2012 to 2014.

Disney on Broadway began in 1993 with Beauty and the Beast, the first of 10 Disney titles, so far, to hit the stage.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS was founded in 1998 and has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.