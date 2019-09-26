Disney Appoints Brad Wilson As EVP Of Performance Marketing At Disney+, ESPN+

Brad Wilson, a seasoned marketing executive who has helped build the brands of LendingTree, Travelocity and other companies, has been named EVP of performance marketing for Disney+ and ESPN+.

Within the media company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International unit, Wilson will report to Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services.

Brad Wilson

“Brad is a talented and accomplished marketing executive who shares our vision for data-driven marketing that will accelerate customer growth, engagement, and retention for ESPN+ and the upcoming Disney+ streaming service,” Paull said. “Brad’s wealth of experience gained from building and growing some of the most well know online consumer brands will be invaluable to our team as we continue to drive growth for ESPN+ and prepare for the upcoming Disney+ launch.”

ESPN+, a $5-a-month complement to ESPN, has drawn more than 2 million subscribers since its spring 2018 launch. Disney+, a $7-a-month entertainment service drawing from the Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and National Geographic libraries, will launch November 12. Disney is among the traditional media companies making a concerted push into direct-to-consumer streaming. WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal plan to launch major new streaming outlets next spring.

Wilson comes to Disney after a stint as Chief Marketing Officer at LendingTree, where he led brand strategy, marketing operations, and consumer engagement. He previously was General Manager of Travelocity for North America and spent several years leading marketing, brand management and general management functions for Nutrisystem. Earlier in his career, Wilson held senior roles at Blockbuster Online and Match.com.

“The rapid growth of ESPN+ has been impressive to watch as a fan, and much like the millions of eagerly awaiting consumers, I’ve been counting down the days to the launch of Disney+,” Wilson said. “I’m thrilled to be joining the team and look forward to working with Michael and the talented team across The Walt Disney Company.”