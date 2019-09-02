Discovery Drives Off With Local Remakes Of British Motoring Format ‘Top Gear’ In Nordics

British motoring format Top Gear is driving off with three new local remakes in the Nordics.

Discovery Networks Nordics is adapting the format – made famous by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May – in Sweden, Denmark and Norway after striking a deal with BBC Studios.

Banijay Group-backed Nordisk Film TV will produce the three series; the Danish and Swedish versions will air on Discovery Networks Nordics’ Kanal 5, while the Norwegian version will air on TVNorge. Production will start later this year to air in 2020.

In Norway, it will be fronted by stunt driver and Formula Drift World Champion Fredric Aasbø, musician and TV personality Esben Selvig and TV host and vintage car collector Petter Schjerven. Sweden’s presenter line-up includes six times Speedway World Champion Tony Rickardsson, actor, comedian, musician Marko Lethosalo and TV personality Adam Alsing, while in Denmark the presenters will be TV personality and car enthusiast Felix Smith, Game of Thrones star Dar Salim and former race car driver Jesper Carlsen.

Eivind Landsverk, Nordic programme director, Discovery Networks Nordics said, “We are so excited to have the privilege to make local versions of one of the world’s biggest entertainment brands. Our mission at Discovery is to power people’s passion, and auto is one of our core fields of entertainment. That said, the magic of Top Gear lies in the show’s ability to attract not only the motor and engine superfans, but also those who do not know the difference between a Lada and a Lamborghini.”

Jan Salling, Head of BBC Studios Nordics, Formats & Productions added, “To have one local version of Top Gear land in the Nordics is exciting but three at once takes it to another level. Audiences in these countries are in for a real treat with their very own fellow citizen petrol heads taking control of the wheel and presenting this iconic show Nordic style.”