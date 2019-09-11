Netflix Strikes Long-Term Partnership With Indian Multi-Hyphenate Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment

Netflix is doubling down on its relationship with Indian multi-hyphenate Karan Johar. The SVOD service has struck a long-term partnership with Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment to create new scripted and non-scripted shows as well as feature films.

This comes after the Raazi producer signed up in May to host dating format What The Love? for the platform. He is also involved in two forthcoming feature films for Netflix – as director on Ghost Stories and producing Guilty via Dharmatic. He first worked with Netflix on 2018 film Lust Stories.

Bela Bajaria, VP, International Originals, Netflix, said, “I am incredibly excited about our partnership with Karan Johar – one of India’s greatest modern storytellers. Johar and Dharmatic Entertainment will have all the creative freedom and support they need to create pioneering dramas and unscripted series – as well as films – for our members all over the world.”

Johar said, “With its unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach, Netflix provides a fearless space for creators. I’m super excited about the projects we already have in development and the limitless possibilities ahead. To create universal stories from India that the world discovers is an incredible and unprecedented opportunity.”

Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, said, “We’re excited about the immense storytelling possibilities ahead. With Netflix as the new storytelling home for Dharmatic Entertainment, I have the highest hopes for what we can do together. Our vision is to create differentiated stories across diverse genres and we can’t wait to craft and usher many more remarkable series and films into the world with Netflix.”