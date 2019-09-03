Sky’s Patrick Dempsey-Fronted Financial Thriller ‘Devils’ To Have World Premiere At Mipcom

Patrick Dempsey is heading to Mipcom in Cannes for the world premiere of his Sky-backed Italian drama Devils.

The Sky Italia financial thriller, produced by Lux Vide and Orange Studio, funded by Sky Studios and distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Global Distribution, will launch in the Palais on Monday October 14.

The Grey’s Anatomy star, along with co-stars Alessandro Borghi (Suburra) and Kasia Smutniak (Loro) will be in attendance.

Based on the best-selling novel by Italian trader Guido Maria Brera, the anticipated ten-part English-language series will be set in the London office of a major U.S. bank, where the ruthless Head of Trading, Massimo Ruggero (Borghi) from Italy, has been welcomed and introduced to the world of finance by Dominic Morgan (Dempsey), the bank’s CEO. When Ruggero ends up involved in an intercontinental financial war rocking Europe, he has to choose whether to ally himself with his mentor or fight him. The book was partly inspired by the financial crisis that swept global markets in 2008.

Among the series supporting cast will be Laia Costa (Victoria), Malachi Kirby (Roots), Pia Mechler (Everything Is Wonderful), Paul Chowdhry (Swinging With The Finkels), Harry Michell (Chubby Funny) and Sallie Harmsen (Blade Runner 2049).

Directors are Nick Hurran (Sherlock) and Jan Michelini (Don Matteo) with the former also serving as show-runner. The writing team includes Guido Maria Brera, Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Chris Lunt, Michael Walker, Ben Harris, Daniele Cesarano, Ezio Abate and Barbara Petronio.

Jane Millichip, Chief Commercial Officer of Sky Studios said: “Devils is a thoroughbred European thriller with tremendous international appeal, thanks to great storytelling by Lux Vide and Sky Italia, strong partnership of Orange Studio, and fabulous casting. We are grateful to Laurine Garaude and Reed Midem for selecting Devils for this year’s World Premiere TV Screening.”

Laurine Garaude, Director of Reed Midem’s Television Division, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the premiere of this fast-paced thriller with a truly international cast as part of the much-anticipated World Premiere TV Screenings. As a global showcase platform, Mipcom offers the opportunity to discover the hottest fresh content with the World Premiere TV Screenings representing a special selection of exceptional series screened for the first time, and open to all participants and press.”