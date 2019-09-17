Elton John/Shaina Taub ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Musical Sets Pre-Broadway Chicago Run

The stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, with songs by Elton John and Shaina Taub and a book by Paul Rudnick, will make its pre-Broadway world premiere next summer in Chicago, presenter Broadway In Chicago announced today.

Directed by Anna D. Shapiro (a Tony winner for August: Osage County), Devil will begin previews July 14 2020 at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre and play through August 16. Dates and venue for the Broadway engagement have not been announced.

Paul Rudnick Aneesah Muhammad

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 film from Fox 2000 Pictures starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, the stage Devil features all new music by John, lyrics by Taub (whose Twelfth Night for Free Shakespeare in the Park last summer was a highlight of the theater season) and book by Rudnick (In & Out, Jeffrey). Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress) handles music supervision.

Casting and additional creative team members for the Chicago production and future Broadway plans will be announced later.

Anna D. Shapiro Frank Ishman

Produced by Kevin McCollum and Rocket Entertainment (and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical), The Devil Wears Prada follows Andy, an ambitious young writer in New York City who lands a job at a prestigious magazine.

The production’s official synopsis: Trying to survive under her stylish yet terrifying boss, Andy finds herself caught between the dreams she thought she wanted, and the cost of what that reality brings. A joyous, funny, and — of course — ultraglamorous story about navigating life’s runway to discover where you’re meant to be, The Devil Wears Prada is a new musical that gives the hit film a fabulously fresh makeover. Sometimes the best fashion statements are sung.

