Dev Patel, Alia Shawkat Voice English Dub Of Netflix’s Cannes Critics’ Week-Winning Animated Pic ‘I Lost My Body’

Dev Patel, Alia Shawkat and George Wendt have recorded the English-language dub of I Lost My Body, the French animated film that won the top prize at Cannes Critics’ Week this year.

Netflix swooped on the project’s global rights, excluding China, Benelux, Turkey, and France, following its Cannes bow. The film will have an awards-qualifying theatrical run in cinemas beginning November 15 in the U.S. and November 22 in the UK, before arriving on the platform November 29. It will also screen at the BFI London Film Festival on October 4.

Jérémy Clapin directed I Lost My Body, which follows a severed hand that escapes its unhappy fate in a Parisian laboratory and sets out to reconnect with its body. Patel is voicing pizza boy Naoufel, the owner of the hand, and Shawkat is voicing his love interest Gabrielle.

Andrew Bujalski oversaw the English dub under supervision from Clapin. The roles were played in the original French by Hakim Faris and Victoire Du Bois, respectively.

The story is loosely based on the novel Happy Hand by Guillaume Laurant, whose credits include the screenplay for Amelie.

The film also picked up the best feature and audience prizes at France’s animation-focused Annecy International Animated Film Festival in June.

Patel is the lead in Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History of David Copperfield, which premiered in Toronto and opens the London Film Festival on Wednesday. Shawkat was recently seen in Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow, which played at Telluride and New York Film Festival.