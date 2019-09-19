Jesse Plemons & ‘The Deuce’ Actress Dominique Fishback Join Daniel Kaluuya & Lakeith Stanfield In WB’s Black Panthers Pic ‘Jesus Was My Homeboy’

EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Plemons (The Post) and The Deuce actress Dominique Fishback are joining Warner Bros’ and MACRO’s anticipated Black Panthers pic Jesus Was My Homeboy, starring Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta).

The Ryan Coogler-produced film will follow the rise and untimely demise of iconic Black Panther Party member Fred Hampton (Kaluuya) as seen through the eyes of William O’Neal (Stanfield), the man who betrayed him to the FBI. It will explore how the FBI infiltrated the Black Panthers, the psychology of their informant and the notorious assassination of the young political leader who died aged only 21. Production is due to start in mid-late October.

Fishback, the female lead, will play Hampton’s lover Deborah Johnson, the mother of activist Fred Hampton Jr. Plemons will star as Roy Mitchell, one of the primary FBI agents assigned to pursue Hampton and get intelligence from O’Neal.

Black Panther director Coogler and Charles D. King’s (Mudbound) MACRO are producing with finance coming from Macro and Warner Bros. Shaka King (Newlyweeds) will direct and also produce from a script he wrote with Will Berson (Sea Oak).

Plemons, well known for TV roles in Black Mirror, Fargo and Friday Night Lights, and movies Game Night, The Post and Vice, will next be seen in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking Of Ending Things and Disney’s Jungle Cruise.

Rising actress Fishback will next star as the female lead opposite Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Netflix’s sci-fi feature Power. She recently appeared in Fox 2000’s The Hate You Give and Jordana Spiro’s indie drama Night Comes On, which won the NEXT Innovator award at Sundance 2018 and the jury prize at Deauville. She also starred in HBO’s The Deuce and Random Acts of Flyness.

Plemons is repped by TalentWorks and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Fishback is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.