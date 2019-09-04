‘The Detour’ Canceled By TBS After Four Seasons

The Detour is coming to an end. TBS has opted not to renew the comedy series starring Jason Jones and Natalie Zea for a fifth season. The final episode of Season 4, which aired on August 20, doubled as a series finale.

Created, written and executive-produced by husband-and-wife duo of Jones and Samantha Bee, The Detour was part of the first wave of comedy series ordered by TBS after Kevin Reilly joined Turner, which broke through. Most of the others, including Wrecked and People of Earth,were also canceled recently as TBS is morphing from a comedy-centric to a general-entertainment network featuring both comedy and drama programming.

The Detour focused on the hilariously dysfunctional Parker family and their infamous misadventures, which included a bonkers road trip, a disastrous move to New York and a run from the law in Alaska, among other things.

The well received series was a breakout hit and remained a solid performer for most of its run, with Season 3 reaching more than 25 million viewers across TBS’ linear, VOD and digital platforms, up 74% in digital views.

Jones and Zea starred alongside Ashley Gerasimovich and Liam Carroll. The Detour was executive produced by Jones, Bee and Brennan Shroff.