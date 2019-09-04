‘Deputy’: Danielle Moné Truitt Joins New Fox Series As Regular In Cast Change

EXCLUSIVE: Danielle Moné Truitt (Snowfall) is set as a series regular on the upcoming Fox series Deputy, starring Stephen Dorff, from Entertainment One and Fox Entertainment.

Truitt will play a new character, Deputy Charlie Minnick. Charlie takes the place of Deputy Rachel Quinn, who was introduced in the pilot. Siena Goines, who played Rachel, has departed.

Written by Beall and directed by David Ayer, Deputy is a cop drama that blends the spirit of a classic Western with a modern attitude and gritty authenticity. When the Los Angeles County Sheriff dies, an arcane rule forged back in the Wild West thrusts the most unlikely man into the job: a fifth-generation lawman (Dorff) who’s more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics. He leads a skilled team of ambitious and complicated human beings who won’t rest until justice is served.

Truitt’s Deputy Charlie Minnick suffers no fools and pulls no punches. A former 8th grade English teacher in the Los Angeles Public School system, Charlie Minnick was forever changed when a group of her students lost their lives in a drive-by shooting. This tragedy led her to the doorstep of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. Now, 10 years in, she’s a Field Training Officer, teaching fresh-faced deputies how to read the streets and serve with compassion and integrity. But she’s not going to sugarcoat reality. Lives are on the line out here. Known as the Velvet Hammer, Deputy Minnick has managed to avoid the political fray, but all that changes when the new Sheriff’s godson, Joseph (Shane Paul McGhie), becomes her trainee, and she is pulled into a battle for the soul of the department — and the future of Los Angeles County.

Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie and Mark Moses co-star. The project underwent one other recasting after the pilot, with Taylor-Klaus replacing Jasmine Kaur.

Deputy is executive produced by Kim Harrison , who serves as showrunner, John Coveny, Will Beall and Barry Schindel.

Truitt’s recent TV credits include Rebel and Snowfall. She’s repped by Chelsea McKinnies, UTA, and Cheryl Martin and Troy Allen, CMA Entertainment.