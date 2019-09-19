Natalie Morales Boards Denzel Washington-Rami Malek Crime Thriller ‘Little Things’

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Parks and Recreation star Natalie Morales has joined the cast of Warner Bros.’ The Little Things opposite Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Rami Malek.

The pics follows a burned-out Kern County, Calif. deputy sheriff, Deke (Washington), who teams with Baxter, a crack LASD detective (Malek), to nab a serial killer. Deke’s nose for the “little things” proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma. Meanwhile, Deke must wrestle with a dark secret from his past. Jared Leto is in talks to join in the role as the serial killer in the John Lee Hancock directed-and-written project.

Morales will play the role of a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department detective working for Baxter.

The Florida native recently starred in Fox’s Stuber alongside Kumail Nanjiani, and in Fox Searchlight’s Golden Globe-nominated Battle of the Sexes opposite Emma Stone and Steve Carell. Morales plays the title character in the NBC series Abby. She also recently directed her second episode of Room 104 for HBO.

