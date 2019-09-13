Democrats Quickly Spar Over Healthcare: “This Is Why Presidential Debates Are Becoming Unwatchable,” Says Pete Buttigieg

ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos’s first question of the Democratic debate very quickly exposed some of the divisions among top tier candidates Joseph Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — and then led to tiffs with others in the field.

The acrimony got so great that some candidates warned that it only would hurt the Democrats, as voters tuned in to see bitter divisions.

The issue was where the candidates stand on healthcare, as Biden proposes a plan designed to expand coverage and offer a public option, and Warren and Sanders favor a much larger Medicare for All. Stephanopoulos asked Biden whether his more progressive rivals were going “too far” in their plans.

Biden tried to draw a contrast from Warren, who steadily gained in the polls over the summer.

“I know the senator says she’s for Bernie. Well, I’m for Barack,” he said. He criticized Warren, saying that she has not said how she would pay for her plan. Sanders, he said, has done that, but his plan only gets “halfway there.”

Warren and Sanders defended their approaches, and said that the country needed a bolder approach that wrestles away the influence from insurance companies.

“I have never actually met anybody who likes their health insurance company. What they want is access to healthcare,” she said.

Sanders noted that healthcare companies, i.e. insurance and pharmaceutical firms, would be advertising during the ABC commercial breaks.

“Maybe you have run into people who love their premiums. I haven’t,” he said.

In contrast to previous debates, the moderators did not stop the back and forth between the candidates, even as they stepped up their attacks on each other.

Julian Castro tangled with Biden over some of the specifics of his plan and how it will cover Americans.

“They do not have to buy in,” Biden said.

“You just said two minutes ago that they would have to buy in…Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” Castro asked.

Some in the audience gasped and booed at Castro’s dig at Biden’s age.

They didn’t end their tiff there.

“I’m fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama, and you’re not,” Castro said.

“That’ll be a surprise to him,” Biden snapped back.

Other candidates tried to take the high ground.

“This is why presidential debates are becoming unwatchable,” said Pete Buttigieg.

But Castro shot back, “That’s called an election.”

Amy Klobuchar then said, “A house divided cannot stand.”