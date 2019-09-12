How To Watch The Third Democratic Debate On TV And Online

The third Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential election cycle will air live nationwide Thursday beginning at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. The debate hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision is the first of the Democratic primary season to be held on one night, with eligible candidates whittled to 10 for the face-off at Texas Southern University in Houston.

ABC News’ chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, World News Tonight anchor/managing editor David Muir, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision anchor Jorge Ramos will moderate the event, which will be broadcast exclusively on ABC and Univision (the latter with Spanish translation).

ABC News will also livestream the debate beginning at 7 PM ET on its 24/7 digital site ABC News Live as well as ABC.com and the ABC app. Univision News will also livestream the debate on its digital platforms including Facebook, YouTube and Periscope.

The candidates that reached the eligibility threshold, a combination of polling and fundraising benchmarks, to be on the stage tonight (in order of their podium assignments, from left): Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Corey Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro.

Each will deliver an opening statement and have 1 minute and 15 seconds for direct responses to questions, and 45 seconds for responses and rebuttals. There will be no closing statements.

The previous two Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debates aired in two-night chunks on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo on June 26-27 in Miami and on CNN on July 30-31 in Detroit.