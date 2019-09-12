Andrew Yang’s Surprise? A $120,000 Giveaway To 10 Families

Longshot candidate Andrew Yang has promised a surprise at tonight’s Democratic debate in Houston, and one early report sheds light on what it will be: a $120,000 giveaway to 10 families.

Politico reported that Yang, an entrepreneur who has been successful at garnering attention on social media, will announce an online raffle in his opening statement. The 10 families that are selected will be each given $1,000 per month, in what is being dubbed as a pilot program of Yang’s proposed universal basic income.

Yang has teased the announcement in recent days as something no candidate has ever done. He also cryptically tweeted out on Tuesday, “Two words for the debate stage tomorrow night: Gold chain.”

The raffle has shades of an Oprah-like giveaway, and it will be heavily scrutinized to see whether it falls within the boundaries of campaign finance laws.

Yang is among the 10 candidates to qualify for this night’s debate. Although he is far back in the polls, he will be the only non-politician on the stage, something that could give him an advantage in standing out from the crowd. He’s been successful at drawing attention for a series of campaign stunts, the most recent of which is an offer to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for a one-on-one basketball game.