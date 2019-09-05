EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has picked up the domestic distribution rights to Quentin Dupieux’s Deerskin which made its world premiere at Director’s Fortnight in Cannes and will have its North American premiere in Special Presentations at TIFF. The pic will also make its U.S. premiere at Fantastic Fest. Greenwich will release Deerskin in theaters across the country in 2020.

Starring Oscar winner Jean Dujardin (The Artist, Best Actor) and Adèle Haenel (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Deerskin follows Georges (Dujardin) as his life is transformed in unexpected ways after he obtains a 100% deerskin jacket along with a video camera. Georges teaches himself filmmaking and collaborates with a trusting bartender, Denise (Haenel), who aspires to be a filmmaker herself, on a movie that will document his surprising new goal in life.

“Dupieux delivers on the promise of his earlier films with a sustained burst of comic absurdity built around a colossal mid-life crisis with a star in Dujardin who has lost none of his comedic timing. We’re excited to share this mini-masterpiece with discerning U.S. audiences,” said Greenwich’s Ed Arentz.

“We have been fans of Greenwich for while and thrilled to work with a smart and sophisticated distributor that fits perfectly with Deerskin,” added Dimitri Stephanides of WTFilms.

Greenwich’s Arentz negotiated the deal with CAA Media Finance and WTFilms representing the filmmakers.

Deerskin will play TIFF on Sept. 12, 13 and 15. The pic has racked up close to $2M in its native France.