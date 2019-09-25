Debra Messing, Billy Porter & Larry David Bringing The Mueller Report Live To L.A.

The final offerings of the ex-FBI director on Russia's role in the 2016 election is coming to a West Coast stage near you, with some big names.

Today’s declaration by Nancy Pelosi of an official impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump’s conduct in office makes the March 22 submitted Mueller Report seem like a tome from another era.

However, that era isn’t quite so far way that the officially entitled Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election can’t still be brought to the Saban Theater on October 21 for a fundraiser for the Democrats. Which, for around $25 a tix as a starting price, is exactly what will be happening with Will & Grace’s Debra Messing as her online nemesis Trump, Larry David as the narrator and recent Emmy winner and Pose star Billy Porter among the cast of You Can’t Make This Sh*t Up, Deadline has confirmed

Similar to June’s star-studded NYC reading of playwright Robert Schenkkan’s The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts, the Janis Hirsch penned and Suzi Dietz produced offering will see some of Hollywood’s finest read from Mueller’s comprehensive almost 450-page report next month.

Initially kept from public view, the Mueller Report was soon afterward sympathetically summarized by Attorney General Bill Bar as not finding any compelling evidence of collusion between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Vladimir Putin’s crew.

Under pressure, the administration eventually released a redacted version of the seemingly wide-ranging report. Originally preparing to exit stage right, Mueller showed up before the House Intelligence Committee under subpoena on July 24 for what all agree was circumspect and unsatisfying testimony from the former Special Counsel.

Now, with ex-Senator Barbara Boxer’s PAC for a Change and other Democrats taking a slice of the gate, the Mueller Report may seem more timely than expected, even in this crazed media environment. The You Can’t Make This Sh*t Up performance will see Tim Bagley, John Fugelsang, Scandal‘s long running POTUS Tony Goldwyn, Ernie Hudson, Maz Jobrani, and EJ Johnson reading from the document. They’ll be joined onstage in Beverly Hills by West Wing and Scandal vet Josh Malina, Messing, Stephanie Miller, Poppy Montgomery, Laraine Newman, Jonah Platt, Porter, Paul Reiser and Katey Sagal

The Hollywood Reporter first broke news of the Mueller Report reading.