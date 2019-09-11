Deadline Studio At Toronto Film Festival – Day 4: Joaquin Phoenix, Meryl Streep, Renée Zellweger & More

Deadline’s studio at the 2019 Toronto lnternational Film Festival kicked off Day 4 by hosting fest-goers including Joaquin Phoenix of Joker, Meryl Streep of The Laundromat, Renée Zellweger of Judy and many more.

Click on the photo above to launch the gallery.

Stay tuned for more galleries and video interviews from the Deadline Studio at Toronto International Film Festival.

The festival continues through September 15.

The Deadline Studio is presented by Hyundai. Special thanks to sponsors Soia & Kyo, Fig & Olive, The Watford and Inkbox; and partners Calii Love and Love Child