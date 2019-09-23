Deadline Bolsters International Team With Hire Of Tom Grater As International Film Reporter

Deadline has bolstered its international ranks with the hire of Screen International’s Tom Grater who joins as International Film Reporter, based in London.

Grater will join International Editor Andreas Wiseman and International TV Editor Jake Kanter in the London bureau. He will report to Wiseman.

The overseas news team also includes International Co-Editor Peter White, who is soon to transition to LA, and International Box Officer Editor/Senior Contributor Nancy Tartaglione in France.

Grater most recently served as Senior Reporter at UK trade Screen where he wrote news and features on the UK and international film industries, attended major markets and festivals and oversaw a handful of the brand’s digital dailies. He is a regular contributor on UK radio. Prior to joining Screen in 2015 Grater worked for London’s SohoCreate Festival.

At Deadline he will continue to cover the international film business and will be a fixture at festivals, markets and company events such as the upcoming Contenders London.

“We are thrilled to have Tom join us at Deadline. He is a hard-working, tenacious and well-liked reporter who is widely known in the UK business and beyond. He will be a valuable addition to our team and we look forward to watching him grow and thrive,” said Wiseman.

Email Tom at tgrater@deadline.com.