Deadline Hires Business Insider’s Jake Kanter As International TV Editor

Jake Kanter has joined Deadline as International TV Editor. Based in London, Jake will help boost Deadline’s global coverage of the television market.

Previously UK Executive Editor at Business Insider, where he oversaw a 60-strong London bureau, Jake was responsible for breaking stories including the commission of Channel 4 and Netflix young adult hit The End of The Fxxking World as well as the uncovering of the BBC’s legal battle against a TV producer accused of sexually abusing students and deep-dive analysis of The Great British Bake Off’s move from the BBC to Channel 4.

He will work closely with Peter White, ahead of his relocation to Los Angeles, as well as International Editor Andreas Wiseman and Nancy Tartaglione.

Prior to Business Insider, he was news editor at UK trade magazine Broadcast, where some of the big stories he broke during his tenure included Sony’s acquisition of The Crown producer Left Bank and Ben Stephenson’s departure from the BBC to join J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot.

Jake, who started this week, is also chair of the Broadcasting Press Guild.