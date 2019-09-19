DAZN Expands To Comcast Xfinity X1 And Flex In First Major U.S. Distribution Deal

DAZN, the Europe-based sports streaming outfit led by former ESPN president John Skipper, has set a distribution deal with Comcast, its first such agreement with a major U.S. operator.

The service will be available to Comcast customers on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex. Comcast this week said it was making Flex available for free to its broadband-only customers. X1 is a bundled offering that represents the majority of the subscribers of Comcast, the No. 1 U.S. cable operator.

DAZN, which entered the U.S. market in September 2018, offers an annual pass for $99.99, and a monthly subscription option at $19.99. While boxing has been the main calling card in the U.S., internationally (including in Canada) it carries games from the NFL and other major leagues. Stateside, it has added a Major League Baseball “whip-around” show called ChangeUp and earlier this month debuted a talk show hosted by former NFL All-Pro punter Pat McAfee.

“We’re thrilled to give our Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers access to DAZN’s live and on-demand programming starting this fall just in time for some of the most highly anticipated events in sports this year,” said Daniel Spinosa, VP, Entertainment Services for Comcast Cable. “With new content from partners like DAZN, coupled with our aggregated UI, X1 is the best way to experience live sports at home, and with Flex we can extend this great content, integrated experience and voice control to our Internet-only customers directly on their TVs.”

The companies said they have launched an initiative called “DAZN for Operators.” In a press release, they describe it as a “turnkey opportunity for cable, satellite, mobile and internet providers to offer DAZN’s premium sports content as a major value add to their customers.”

Ben King, DAZN SVP, Global Distribution and Business Development, said the operator program will “make the live sports experience even more accessible and better to watch for fans.”

The deal comes as DAZN gets set to stream several major fall events, including a middleweight fight between Triple G and Sergiy Derevyanchenko, and a heavyweight title rematch between Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua.