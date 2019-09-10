David Slade Tapped To Direct ‘Dark Harvest’ Adaptation For New Regency

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: David Slade, the director behind such films as The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Hard Candy, and 30 Days of Night, will direct Dark Harvest, the New Regency horror feature based on Norman Partridge’s 2006 novel. Michael Gilio, who co-wrote Paramount’s forthcoming Dungeons & Dragons film, is adapting the pic, which is being produced by Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl.

The book is set during Halloween of 1963 in a small Midwestern town where teenage boys eagerly square off with the butcher knife wielding October Boy, aka Ol’ Hacksaw Face aka Sawtooth Jack. Both the hunter and the hunted, the October Boy is the prize in an annual rite of life and death. One teen, Pete McCormick, knows that killing the October Boy is his one chance to escape a dead-end future in the one-horse town. But before the night is over, Pete will look into the saw-toothed face of horror – and discover the terrifying true secret of the October Boy.

Slade recently directed the pilot for Barkskins, the series from National Geographic and Scott Rudin, as well as the Emmy-nominated Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

His reps are UTA, Anonymous Content, and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates in the UK.

 

