‘The Dark Knight’ Writer David S. Goyer Inks Overall Deal With Skydance Television

Prolific writer-producer David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Da Vinci’s Demons) is expanding his relationship with Skydance Television, signing a multi-year overall deal with the studio. Under the pact, Goyer will create, develop and produce original scripted series via his Phantom Four production banner headed by Keith Levine. Goyer currently serves as showrunner and executive producer on Skydance Television’s upcoming Apple TV+ sci-fi drama series Foundation, based on the seminal Isaac Asimov science fiction novel trilogy.

“Throughout his career, David has proven time and again he is a one-of-a-kind visionary talent as a storyteller and producer for both the big and small screen,” said Marcy Ross, President, Skydance Television. “David is masterful at bringing to life epic stories and creating massive worlds and we couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with him.”

Goyer is also credited as a writer on Skydance’s upcoming feature film Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller and produced by James Cameron and David Ellison. He is producing Scott Cooper’s film Antlers with Guillermo del Toro for Fox Searchlight and Chris McKay’s Ghost Draft (working title) starring Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski, also for Skydance. Goyer’s feature film credits include writing the screenplay for Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins. He also wrote the screenplays for Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and its sequel Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. His television work includes creating Krypton on Syfy, FlashForward on ABC, Constantine on NBC, Da Vinci’s Demons on Starz and he serves as executive producer on Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman for Netflix.

“I am thrilled to expand my partnership with David, Dana, Marcy and the entire team at Skydance where I’ve had the pleasure of working with them on both features and now television,” said Goyer. “In David Ellison, I’ve found a kindred spirit. His love for science fiction and world-building is deep and genuine and I feel very much at home collaborating with him.”

Goyer most recently had a first-look deal at IM Global TV.

In addition to Foundation, Skydance TV’s current slate includes Netflix’s Grace and Frankie and the second seasons of Altered Carbon, Condor for AT&T Audience Network and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for Amazon.