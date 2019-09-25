‘The Politician’s David Corenswet To Star In Ryan Murphy’s ‘Hollywood’ Netflix Series

On the heels of his breakout role on Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series The Politician, David Corenswet has been cast as a lead and will serve as an executive producer on another Murphy Netflix series, drama Hollywood, that has a straight-to-series order at the Internet TV network.

Few details are known about the series, which Murphy calls “a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown.” It is believed to be set in the 1940s. Murphy co-created the series with frequent collaborator Ian Brennan. Principal photography got underway this summer.

Corenswet joins previously announced Darren Criss, who also will star in and executive produce Hollywood. It is very common for Murphy to work with the same actors on multiple series; this marks Criss’ fourth series with the prolific creator.

Hollywood is Murphy’s third show for Netflix, following The Politician and Ratched, and the first under his mega overall deal with the streamer.

Corenswet plays the role of lead Ben Platt’s handsome opponent — and former lover — River in Murphy’s The Politician, which debts on Friday. His other TV credits include guest-starring roles on House of Cards, Instinct and Elementary. He’s repped by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment, Relevant, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.