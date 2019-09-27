‘Dancing With The Stars’ Winner Jordan Fisher Signs With Loaded Gaming Management

Jordan Fisher was in Fox’s Emmy-nominated Rent: Live and was the celebrity winner of the 25th season of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars with partner Lindsay Arnold. He also co-hosted Dancing With The Stars: Juniors with Frankie Muniz, and has been named a breakout star by MTV and People for his work in Fox’s Emmy-winning broadcast of Grease Live!

His other TV credits include appearances in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Liv and Maddie, Teen Beach and MTV’s Teen Wolf.

Loaded will now manage Fisher’s opportunities in gaming, including brand partnerships, endorsements, and personal appearances, among other sectors.



“We are excited to welcome Jordan to our roster of talent and provide him with the resources he needs to thrive in the gaming community,” said Loaded founder and CEO Brandon Freytag. “As gaming becomes more mainstream, there are more opportunities for gaming enthusiasts like Jordan to build their brands outside traditional entertainment.”

Jordan Fisher Metro PR

Aside from his entertainment career, Fisher is an avid gamer and streaming partner on Twitch. He streams on the platform with some of the biggest names in the business, and is a heavy hitter within the gaming community alongside his friends and Loaded talent Ninja, Dr. Lupo and more.

Fisher’s skill was apparent at the first E3 Fortnite Pro AM in 2018. He took fourth place alongside his partner, StoneMountain64. Most recently, he was part of the team (Llama Record Co) that won the Fortnite Summer Block Party Creative Showdown and co-hosted the first Fortnite World Cup in July.



“I look forward to joining forces with Loaded management, as I feel that the executive team will be great partners to help me excel and grow my business in the gaming space,” said Fisher. “Their niche expertise in the space will lend itself to expanding my footprint in the gaming community.”

Fisher will appear at this weekend’s Twitchcon and plans to join other gaming events this coming year.



Fisher is also repped by Piper/Kaniecki/Marks Management, Abrams Artists, Red Light Management, and Advantage PR.

Loaded is now part of Popdog, the newly formed technology and services company focused on the e-sports and live streaming industries. In addition to Loaded, Popdog also joins NoScope and Catalyst esports to develop products and provide services designed to help optimize esports and gaming live streaming for brands, publishers, talent, teams, tournaments, and other stakeholders.