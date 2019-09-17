‘Dancing With The Stars’ Ratings Even In Debut; ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Hits Season High, ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Steady In Finales

Monday was a night to cut a rug, as ABC debuted its 28th season of Dancing With the Stars and Fox said goodbye to the 16th season of So You Think You Can Dance. There were many that had a lot to say about former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on the roster for this season of DWTS (mostly not-so-nice things), but that didn’t really affect who tuned into the reality show competition. The season premiere scored a 1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and garnered 8 million viewers, on par with last year’s season opener and a boost of 4% in viewership.

Meanwhile, the two-hour finale of SYTYCD (0.4, 1.89M) was steady as it crowned America’s Favorite Dancer.

Contestants showed their athletic prowess for the last time this season on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (1.1, 5.39M). The reality competition won the night in ratings, helping the network take the night overall in that metric. It also finished second behind DWTS in viewership by hitting a season high. ABC won total viewers.

Elsewhere, amidst end-of-summer reruns before the rollout of the fall premieres, a pair of specials aired. NBC, they aired a preview of their forthcoming lineup (0.5, 2.4M), which got some eyeballs. Over at ABC, Queen Bey continues to flourish with her The Lion King artistry. The special Beyonce Presents: Making the Gift (0.4, 2.49M) chronicled the making of the album she made for Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic animated feature — and the hive gave it decent numbers .