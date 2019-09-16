‘Dancing With The Stars’: Christie Brinkley Replaced By Model Daughter After Breaking Arm During Rehearsals

Dancing with the Stars has not waltzed off to a good start after Christie Brinkley was forced to exit from the show after breaking her arm during rehearsals.

However, good news for Brinkley fans is that she has been replaced by her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model.

Brinkley’s injury comes as the show is set to debut on ABC tonight, September 16.

“Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing with the Stars this season,” Brinkley said. “Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh.”

An ABC spokeswomen said, “While rehearsing for the premiere of Dancing with the Stars, Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm. She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show. Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season. We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor.”

Brinkley-Cook will be joined in the 28th season of the reality competition series by Sean Spicer, The Office‘s Kate Flannery, James Van Der Beek, ex-Supreme Mary Wilson, NBA champ Lamar Odom and The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown.

Dancing with the Stars, which is hosted by Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron, along with judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba, is produced by BBC Studios and is exec produced by Andrew Llinares.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told Deadline earlier this summer that she was expecting a “big season.”