Superman First-Look: Brandon Routh Suits Up Again For CW Crossover

Brandon Routh is suited up for action as Superman in this first-look photo from The CW. The actor who starred in Superman Returns (2006) is back in the cape again to portray a greying-at-the-temples version of the Man of Steel for The CW’s upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earth crossover event.

The stylized logo emblazoned on Routh’s new costume marks this iteration of Superman as the compromised, world-weary version introduced in the landmark DC Comics saga Kingdom Come from 1996. Routh will portray both Clark Kent and Superman in the massive superhero crossover event that begins on Supergirl and then carries over through four other DC Comics-based series of the CW.

Superman crossover episode
Credit: Jordon Nuttall/The CW

Routh is already familiar to Arrowverse fans as one of the characters on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow , which will host the finale of the Crisis crossover on Jan. 14. Routh portrays size-shifter Ray Palmer, aka the Atom, on Legends and he will be pulling double duty

Routh had the far tougher assignment 13 years ago of following in the boot-steps of Christopher Reeve as the big screen version of American pop culture’s original superhero. Superman Returns cost a colossal $270 million and closed its theatrical run with $370 million.

Routh won’t be the only Superman sharing airspace with Supergirl when the crossover event begins on Dec. 8. Smallville star Tom Welling, who portrayed the Kryptonian longer than any other live-action actor, will be part of the reality-bending epic, as will Taylor Hoechlin, who has been the “local” Superman for the Arrowverse shows on The CW.

The airdates of The CW’s crossover:
December 8, Supergirl 8 pm ET/PT
December 9, Batwoman 8 pm ET/PT 9
December 10, The Flash 8 pm ET/PT
January 14, Arrow 8 pm ET/PT
January 14, DC’S Legends of Tomorrow 9 pm ET/PT

