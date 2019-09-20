‘Cruella’: Cannes Best Actress Winner Emily Beecham Joins Disney Live-Action Prequel With Emma Stone

EXCLUSIVE: Cannes Best Actress 2019 winner Emily Beecham (Little Joe) has joined Disney’s live-action prequel Cruella.

About a young Cruella de Vil, the ‘baddie’ from Disney classic 101 Dalmations, the family pic is currently shooting in the UK at Shepperton Studios. Previously announced are Emma Stone as de Vil, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry.

Story line and character details are being kept largely under wraps. Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) is directing and U.S. release date is set for May 28, 2021, Memorial Day weekend. Disney released a fun first look (left) at the movie at D23 this summer.

Rising UK actress Beecham most recently starred with Ben Whishaw and Kerry Fox in drama-sci-fi Little Joe, which played in competition in Cannes and was picked up by Magnolia for U.S distribution. Beecham won the festival’s Best Actress prize for the film which rolls out this autumn and winter.

She is also known for her roles in SXSW comedy-drama Daphne and AMC action-adventure series Into The Badlands. The actress recently starred with Anthony Mackie in Netflix sci-fi Outside The Wire and she has UK feature Sulphur And White upcoming.

Beecham is repped by ICM, Troika and Seven Summits Pictures & Management.