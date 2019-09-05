UPDATED, 9:07 AM: The Television Academy today announced the first group of presenters for the two-night 2019 Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies. Here they are:

Night 1 on Saturday, September 14: Will Arnett (BoJack Horseman), Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us), W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent), Seth Green (Robot Chicken), Mandy Hansen (Deadliest Catch), Carrie Ann Inaba (Dancing with the Stars), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Lee Rosbach (Below Deck), Nicole Scherzinger (The Masked Singer), Julio Torres (Los Espookys), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and Necar Zadegan (Documentary Now!).

Night 2 on Sunday, September 15: Maude Apatow (Euphoria), Ryan Michelle Bathe (First Wives Club), Rocky Carroll (NCIS), Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam), Jared Harris (Chernobyl), Neil Patrick Harris (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Peter MacNicol (Veep), Shameik Moore (Wu-Tang: An American Saga), Olivia Munn (The Rook), Patton Oswalt (An Emmy for Megan), Nico Santos (Superstore), Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method), Maggie Siff (Billions), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Jonathan Tucker (Westworld) and Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones).

PREVIOUSLY, August 28: The Television Academy has announced the first group of presenters for the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys, which will be doled out in dual ceremonies next month.

Hitting the stage Night 1 on Saturday, September 14, will be Jon Favreau and Roy Choi (The Chef Show), Jeff Goldblum (The World According to Jeff Goldblum), Diane Guerrero (Orange Is the New Black), Marie Kondo (Tidying Up with Marie Kondo), Lisa Kudrow (Who Do You Think You Are?), Sig Hansen (Deadliest Catch), Derek Hough (World of Dance) and Wanda Sykes (Wanda Sykes: Not Normal).

Highlighting the presenters at the second show on Sunday, September 15, is a reunion of In Living Color cast members including Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, David Alan Grier and Tommy Davidson. Also set are Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), Rob Corddry (The Unicorn), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Lisa Edelstein (The Kominsky Method), Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine (Pen15), Chris O’Dowd (The State of the Union), Ryan O’Connell (Special), Wendell Pierce (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish) and Michaela Watkins (The Unicorn).

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will start at 5 p.m. both nights at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. FXX will air the awards at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 21.