Deadline’s Creative Arts Emmys Night 2 Live Blog

Strap yourself in for night 2 of the Creative Arts Emmys as we Antonia Blyth, Matt Grobar and Diane Haithman are back to report from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for tonight’s ceremony. The TV Academy will hand out the remaining 49 awards after the first night which had National Geographic’s Free Solo one of the top winners with seven trophies. Other big winners of the night included RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Simpsons and Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All In the Family’ And ‘The Jeffersons.’

Tonight we will see who will walk away with Guest Acting accolades in the comedy and drama categories. Emmys will also be handed out for Visual Effects, Prosthetic Makeup and Stunt Coordination — categories which Game of Thrones can sweep in its final Emmys run.

Tonight bookends this year’s Creative Arts Emmys with a reunion of In Living Color cast members including Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, David Alan Grier and Tommy Davidson. Also set to present are Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), Rob Corddry (The Unicorn), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Lisa Edelstein (The Kominsky Method), Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine (Pen15), Chris O’Dowd (The State of the Union), Ryan O’Connell (Special), Wendell Pierce (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish) and Michaela Watkins (The Unicorn).

FXX will air the awards at 8 PM ET Saturday, September 21. The Prime Time Emmys will air on Fox at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on September 22.

Read the live blog below as we report on the winners, backstage speeches and memorable moments from night 2 of the Creative Arts Emmys.