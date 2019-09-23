Craig Mazin To WGA West DGA President David A. Goodman: “Do The Best You Can”

Craig Mazin had some words of advice for newly re-elected WGA President David A. Goodman backstage following his Emmy win tonight.

“The advice I would give to him is the advice I would always give to him is to listen to all the members, do the best you can and see if you can patch this whole thing up. We’ll see how it goes,” Mazin said.

Mazin made the comment backstage tonight following his Emmy win for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special for HBO’s Chernobyl.

Mazin dropped out of the race for vice president of the WGA West in July “due to a medical issue with an immediate family member that will require more of my attention and care in the next year than I had expected,” Mazin said in a statement at the time.

Mazin had been opposition leader Phyllis Nagy’s running mate in the race against incumbent Goodman.



Chernobyl took home three trophies tonight in the Limited Series category. In addition to Mazin’s win for outstanding writing, the series took the top prize as well as the directing statuette for Johan Renck.