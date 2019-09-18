Corey Lewandowski Stonewalls Again On CNN Over When He Lies To The Media

A day after admitting to the House Judiciary Committee that he has “no obligation to be honest with the media,” President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski sparred with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota over when he lies to news outlets.

In a segment on New Day, Camerota pressed him to answer when he isn’t telling the truth to the media, while Lewandowski deflected by pointing out that CNN hired Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, who was fired on charges that he “lacked candor” about the nature of leaks of information to The Wall Street Journal. He denies the claim.

CNN hired Lewandowski as a paid contributor following his departure from the Trump campaign in 2016, and his appearance on the network on Wednesday drew some criticism given his admission to the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), a member of the Judiciary Committee, wrote on Twitter, “When someone admits under oath that they lie all the time in TV interviews, maybe don’t book them the next morning for your cable show? Just a thought.”

Camerota’s interview with Lewandowski got so contentious that she finally said, “You are listening with your mouth. And what I want you to listen to is, this is important: Do you lie to the media?”

“I have answered your question. I am as honest as I can be, as often as I can,” he responded.

“What does that mean,” Camerota responded.

Lewandowski answered, “Which part of that don’t you understand?”

Corey Lewandowski told the House Judiciary that he has "no obligation" to be honest with the media: Alisyn Camerota: When you lie, Corey, when do you lie? Are you lying now, for instance? Corey Lewandowski: I'm as honest as I can be with youhttps://t.co/nuo2uPHVL5 pic.twitter.com/mjmqE6J2eV — New Day (@NewDay) September 18, 2019

The exchange had to do with an admission that Lewandowski made late in Tuesday’s appearance before the Judiciary Committee, which has launched an impeachment investigation of Trump.

Under questioning by House Counsel Barry Berke, Lewandowski was challenged to explain why, in an interview with Ari Melber on MSNBC, he claimed that he didn’t remember Trump ever asking him to get involved with Sessions “in any way shape or form.” But Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report describes an instance in June 2017, in which Trump asked Lewandowski, still advising the president as a private citizen, to deliver a message to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to unrecuse himself from the Russia investigation and narrow its scope. In the House hearing, Lewandowski described the Mueller report as “accurate.”

“That wasn’t true, was it sir?” Berke asked of the Melber interview.

“I heard that,” Lewandowski answered.

“And that was not true, was it?” Berke replied.

“I have no obligation to be honest with the media because they are just as dishonest as anybody else,” Lewandowski answered, to some gasps in the hearing room.

Lewandowski said that he is a “truth teller” under oath, but said that he had “no obligation to have a candid conversation with the media, just like they have no obligation to cover me honestly, and they do it inaccurately all the time.” He admitted that “perhaps” he was inaccurate during the Ari Melber interview.