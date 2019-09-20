Constantin Appoints UPIE Exec David Kehrl As Head of Acquisitions and Int’l Co-Production

German powerhouse production and distribution firm Constantin has appointed UPIE exec David Kehrl as Head of Acquisitions and International Co-Production following the departure of Sasha Bühler to Netflix.

Starting February 2020, Kehrl will be responsible for the acquisition of international theatrical productions for German-speaking markets and international theatrical co-productions. He will report to company vet Martin Moszkowicz, chairman of the executive board.

Kehrl joins from Universal Pictures International Entertainment, where he has been responsible for the acquisition of scripted content rights as Director of Acquisitions & Production. Before that, he was Head of Acquisitions & Sales at Wild Bunch Germany for six years.

Moszkowicz said, “In David Kehrl we welcome an internationally experienced executive at Constantin Film. He heads a well established acquisition team from our headquarters in Munich. The theatrical

acquisition and international co-production divisions is in good hands.”

Kehrl added, “Constantin Film is and remains the international flagship of the German media landscape. I’m really looking forward to tackling the exciting challenges of our industry as a part of Constantin Film.”