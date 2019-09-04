Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

SAG-AFTRA Presidential Election Challenges Filed, With ‘BH90210’ At Center Of One

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Joe Biden & Donald Trump Set Fundraising Showdown In L.A. This Month

Read the full story

Conan O’Brien Kicks The Tires In Greenland And Likes What He Sees

TBS

Conan O’Brien set off across Greenland tonight for his Conan Without Borders: Greenland special.

After President Trump expressed interest in buying the island from Denmark, the TBS late-night host flew there for an exploratory mission.

His goal — to find out if Greenland would make a good investment, although Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen insists it’s not for sale.

After taking in the scenery, O’Brien said he was all for Trump making the Greenland purchase happen.

“It is absolutely gorgeous here. I’m so excited about America getting this. I really do think this is going to be great for us,” O’Brien told his tour guide, who was clearly confused.

At another point, the comedian examined a popular statue of a naked woman surrounded by sea creatures known as “Mother of the Sea.”

Unfortunately, O’Brien told his guide the statue was a bit problematic. “I see an inter-species orgy. Some seal on bear, on woman, on dude action,” he quipped.

Conan Without Borders: Greenland airs tonight, September 3 at 10/9c on TBS.

Watch the video below.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad