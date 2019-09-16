Comedy Dynamics Acquires Feature Film ‘Lost Holiday’ and Kim McVicar Special ‘Please Notice Me’

Comedy Dynamics has acquired Michael and Thomas Matthews’ feature film Lost Holiday starring Kate Lyn Sheil (The Sound of Silence, House of Cards), William Jackson Harper (Midsommar, The Good Place), Keith Poulson (Mercury Plains, Wild Canaries) and Josh Leonard (Blair Witch Project, Togetherness). The comedy also features the voice of Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns, Our Idiot Brother). Comedy Dynamics will release the film through its video platform network and it will have a limited theatrical release which will be announced at a later date.

Lost Holiday follows Margaret, a young social worker who is home for the holidays with nothing to do until she and her high school best friend get in over their heads when they try to solve the kidnapping of a Washington DC socialite.

The deal was negotiated by Anna Roberts of Comedy Dynamics and Ryan Kampe of Visit Films.

In addition to Lost Holiday Comedy Dynamics has picked up the worldwide distribution rights to Please Notice Me, an upcoming comedy special featuring Canadian comedian Kim McVicar, who is also the star of the all-female stand-up comedy limited television series Brash Girls Club.

In Please Notice Me, McVicar tells her bittersweet and hilarious journey from being a Toronto Raptors’ dancer to a stand-up comedian in order get noticed by her absent father. The feature special will have an avant-garde combination of stand up and dance numbers. Los Angeles based choreographer Sam Allen is attached to choreograph the dance numbers.

The special is produced by McVicar and creator of Comedy InvAsian and Brash Girls Club’s Canadian creator/director Quentin Lee through his Margin Films banner. Principal photography is slated to begin January of 2020.