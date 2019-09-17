Comcast’s Sky Extends Content Sharing Partnership With Channel 4

Sky and Channel 4 have cemented and extended their unusual content partnership in the UK.

In September 2018, the two broadcasters agreed a groundbreaking deal under which Channel 4 got access to Sky original Tin Star and rights to motor racing sport Formula 1. In return, Comcast’s Sky was able to carry Channel 4 box sets, like Paul Abbott’s No Offence, on Sky and its SVOD service Now TV.

Now the two companies have gone a step further by signing a “multi-year” deal, which will give Channel 4 continued access to Formula 1 races and highlights, while Sky will bring its customers more Channel 4 shows on-demand, as well as titles from foreign drama catalog Walter Presents.

Furthermore, Channel 4 will also use Sky’s AdSmart technology, which means it will be able to show targeted ads to Sky and Virgin Media customers.

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said: “This landmark new partnership with Sky is a fantastic example of how broadcasters can work together to extend the reach of our content and innovate for the benefit of both viewers and advertisers.”

Stephen van Rooyen, Sky’s CEO of UK and Ireland, added: “Sky and Channel 4 will connect their viewers to more of the content they love, while bringing brands better ways to reach audiences.”