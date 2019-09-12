Comcast-Owned Sky Studios Launches U.S. Production Services Hub; Hires Jupiter’s Robert Twilley As President

EXCLUSIVE: Sky Studios, the commissioning and production arm of the Comcast-owned broadcaster, is bolstering its U.S. production capacity with the launch of a major production services hub.

The Comcast-owned broadcaster has leveraged the expertise of Snapped producer Jupiter Entertainment, which it owns, to oversee The Hive and has hired Jupiter Entertainment executive Robert Twilley as President.

The Hive will be based in New York and Knoxville, Tennessee and will offer pre-production, production and post-production services for its own Sky Studios projects as well as productions from third party producers. It will give producers access to over 250 creative professionals specializing in casting, gear, wardrobe, set design, transcription, media management, staffing, human resources, finance, offline editing, graphics and final delivery. Deadline understands that The Hive is already in discussions with several producers and production companies to bring projects to the facilities this year.

Twilley, who was SVP and General Manager of Jupiter, will oversee all facets of The Hive’s operation including legal, financial and production operations. He has previously helped build Jupiter over 50,000 square feet of office and production space, created a post-production facility with over 50 edit bays and managed production and business across 75 series and specials for 30 networks. Series including Oxygen’s Snapped, ID’s Homicide Hunter and Animal Planet’s Wild West Alaska. Sky acquired 60% of Jupiter Entertainment, which was founded by Stephen Land in 1996, in 2015.

“Launching The Hive is the next step in our ambition to make Sky Studios a world-leading creative and production force and home to the industry’s best talent. We already have over 50 shows in production across Europe and the agile approach of The Hive will help us, and other producers, get great ideas and unique stories in to production quicker. Under Robert’s leadership, The Hive will quickly become a vital resource for the industry with ambitious plans for expansion,” said Jane Millichip, Chief Commercial Officer of Sky Studios.

“The Hive offers the staff, the facilities and a passion for high quality production,” added Twilley. “Our aim is to help make any producer’s vision a reality. In today’s competitive marketplace, it’s crucial to balance cost-effective solutions with a first-in-class operation. The Hive provides producers the opportunity to put more money on screen, maintain their identity and grow their brand.”