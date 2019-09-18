Comcast Gives Internet-Only Customers Free Access To XFinity Flex, Peacock

Comcast is offering its internet-only customers free access to Xfinity Flex, its streaming-centric gateway to 10,000-plus movies and TV shows. The service used to cost $5 a month.

The company said these customers will also get Peacock, the newly named streaming offering powered by NBCUniversal content launching next April.

Flex is the top cable operator’s version of connected-TV devices like Roku or Apple TV.

As the Flex news was rolling out, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts also took the stage at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference in New York. He said Peacock, whose name and key offerings were unveiled Tuesday, will offer a unique opportunity for advertisers. From a cost standpoint, he said it won’t materially affect Comcast’s growth prospects. “We can make this investment, it can be significant, but not in a way that will retard NBC from the growth we’ve been able to enjoy,” he said.

Matt Strauss, EVP of Xfinity Services for Comcast Cable, described Flex as a “radically simple, aggregated television experience that personalizes their streaming choices across a sea of apps and services.” During a media conference call, he said the aim was to serve homes where TV viewing is just one way customers are using the big screen in the living room. “We have to start to bring other things to the television,” he said, offering a demonstration via the internet showing how Flex can integrate features like home security systems, thermostat and WiFi controls.

Streaming options available via Flex include live news and sports from ESPN3, Pluto TV, Cheddar and YouTube as well as integrated subscription options via Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO. Peacock and Hulu will soon join the list of integrated subscription apps on Flex.