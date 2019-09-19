Colin Kaepernick Waits As NFL Quarterbacks Suffer Injuries, Prompting A Boycott Call

Several prominent National Football League quarterbacks have gone down from injury and illness in the first two weeks of the season. But still, no one has called on former 49er Colin Kaepernick.

Despite his agents contacting such teams as the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, all of whom had their star quarterbacks either go down or retire, no teams appear interested in the controversial Kaepernick.

He is known as the first player to take a knee during the National Anthem, allegedly in protest of police treatment of suspects and road stops on minorities. He has played up that rebel image in a series of Nike ads and filed a lawsuit against the NFL alleging collusion in that he was denied an opportunity to play again, eventually settling out of court. Kaepernick hasn’t played since the end of the 2016 season, when he opted for free agency.

All of that, combined with Kaepernick’s long absence from the game, may be roadblocks to this return.

So far in the young season, the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger is out for the year, while the Colts saw Andrew Luck retire. The Saints’ Drew Brees is down with a hand injury that will keep him out for a long period, while the NJ Jets are now playing a third-string quarterback after Sam Darnold contracting mononucleosis and backup Trevor Siemian sustained a leg injury.

Kaepernick posted a workout video on social media this summer, noting he’s “Still Ready” for any team willing to take a chance.

Others have taken notice of his efforts. Martin Luther King III, the son of the slain civil rights leader, told TMZ that the NFL should be boycotted until Kaepernick is given another chance.

“What would change it overnight is if the public decided, “Okay, we’re not going to watch,”‘ Martin Luther King III told TMZ. King said he agreed that Kaepernick has been blackballed.