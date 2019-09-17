Cokie Roberts Remembered By News Colleagues, Hollywood & Beltway Insiders

Cokie Roberts, the ABC News and NPR journalist whose death from breast cancer was announced by ABC News today, is being remembered as a top-rank reporter, a pioneer for women in media and one of broadcast news’ savviest Beltway analysts.

“My friend, my colleague, my hero Cokie Roberts has died,” tweeted Terry Moran, ABC News’ senior national correspondent. “Brilliant. Brave. Kind. Hilarious. A fierce patriot. And one of the best human beings I have ever known.”

Tweeted Katie Couric: “She was a pioneer for so many and will be sorely missed.”

Here’s a sampling of the responses:

My friend, my colleague, my hero Cokie Roberts has died. Brilliant. Brave. Kind. Hilarious. A fierce patriot. And one of the best human beings I have ever known. pic.twitter.com/nZfUBaf2OE — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) September 17, 2019

What sad, sad news. Cokie Roberts was a legend in her time and a wonderful person. I grew up loving her political analysis and insights into Washington. She will be terribly missed. https://t.co/21oIOdKMhG — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 17, 2019

So sad to hear this. Bestselling author, Emmy award winner, and veteran journalist Cokie Roberts has died at the age of 75 due to complications from breast cancer. She was a pioneer for so many and will be sorely missed.💔#RIPCokieRoberts https://t.co/4UIk4pURm6 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) September 17, 2019

Heartbroken about Cokie Roberts’ passing. She was such an inspiration to me. A great journalist, wife, mom public advocate. She did it all with grace. She worked to give other women a seat at a table. I’m going to pull up a chair today and think of her. https://t.co/V02aCP4ibE — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) September 17, 2019

BREAKING: Veteran journalist Cokie Roberts, one of NPR's longest-running and most recognizable voices, has died. She was 75. Roberts helped shape the public broadcaster's sound and culture at a time when few women held prominent roles in journalism.https://t.co/9orQzEF3xG — NPR (@NPR) September 17, 2019

RIP Cokie Roberts. terrible seeing this news https://t.co/0H7fSwhlEF — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 17, 2019

Cokie Roberts spoke to my ‘01 Capitol Hill summer intern class and encouraged all of us — Republicans and Democrats — to always seek consensus where we could. I’ll never forget how moving she was. We’ve lost a journalism icon. Rest In Peace, Cokie. https://t.co/FMhVHALDUc — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 17, 2019

Mourning the passing of legendary @ABC correspondent Cokie Roberts, who passed away at the age of 75. She was a true pioneer of the business, and a revered colleague. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) September 17, 2019

Our condolences to the family of my @ABC colleague Cokie Roberts. She was a staple of Sunday morning TV news for so long and a great example of loving our democracy and politics but also being an able critic of both. Mary Pat and I will both miss her good humor and kindness. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) September 17, 2019

#CokieRoberts was family. A woman of faith who prayed for others and watched over so many. May she rest in heavenly peace. I’m sure she has a small bottle of Tabasco and her @Saints gear waving the banner up over yonder. God bless her soul – my friend and mentor. Rest who dat! — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) September 17, 2019

Cokie Roberts was kind. She disagreed agreeably. Cokie listened, offered advice, showed patience and poise, worked hard, put faith & family first. God bless. RIP. https://t.co/De5scz18ta — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 17, 2019

Saddened to hear about the death of legendary @ABC @ABCPolitics journalist #CokieRoberts. She was always a pleasure to meet and was nice and gracious every time we chatted. Prayers go out to her family. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) September 17, 2019

Prayers for family of @CokieRoberts who passed away today at 75. 🙏🏻 One of the women who made it possible for ME to have the career I do. #grateful — DeborahNorville (@DeborahNorville) September 17, 2019

We are heartbroken. A legend has passed. When I was in high school I wanted to grow up to be Cokie Roberts. I worked w/her at ABC & NPR. She could intuit whenever I needed a kind word, a nudge that I was doing good work and it made a difference. We will miss her so very much. — Rachel Martin (@rachelnpr) September 17, 2019

RIP Cokie Roberts, mentor, friend and one of my favorite people in the world. Cokie attended 22 national political conventions — that may be a record — I had the privilege of interviewing her on the floor of her last convention. pic.twitter.com/C2ulOSya7f — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) September 17, 2019

My father hired Cokie Roberts to cover Congress in 1978 for @NPR. A year later, he hired Barbara Cohen as the news director. For the rest of his life, he considered those the 2 best decisions he ever made. Dad admired Cokie until the day he died. Journalism has taken a hit today. — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) September 17, 2019

The passing of Cokie Roberts just made me gasp. What a woman. I admired her so much. The sun just quit shining so bright. Bless her family with strength. @CokieRoberts — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) September 17, 2019

The work of political journalists is critical to our democracy. Cokie Roberts was a paragon of that work and a pioneer in her industry. Her voice will be missed. https://t.co/rEacBuOvUp — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 17, 2019

One of the truly great journalists has passed on. Born Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Boggs. You knew her as Cokie Roberts of ABC and NPR. So smart, with a great feel for people and what mattered about politics. She will be missed. God Bless. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) September 17, 2019

Whenever @CokieRoberts spoke, I LISTENED! Such a deep well of knowledge and history and analysis and humanity. A loss for the entire world. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 17, 2019