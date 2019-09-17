Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Cokie Roberts Remembered By News Colleagues, Hollywood & Beltway Insiders

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Lee Daniels Casts 'United States Vs. Billie Holiday': Day, Rhodes, Hedlund, Lyonne

Read the full story

Cokie Roberts Remembered By News Colleagues, Hollywood & Beltway Insiders

Cokie Roberts
Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

Cokie Roberts, the ABC News and NPR journalist whose death from breast cancer was announced by ABC News today, is being remembered as a top-rank reporter, a pioneer for women in media and one of broadcast news’ savviest Beltway analysts.

“My friend, my colleague, my hero Cokie Roberts has died,” tweeted Terry Moran, ABC News’ senior national correspondent. “Brilliant. Brave. Kind. Hilarious. A fierce patriot. And one of the best human beings I have ever known.”

Tweeted Katie Couric: “She was a pioneer for so many and will be sorely missed.”

Here’s a sampling of the responses:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad