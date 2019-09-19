Funeral Mass and Reception Set in D.C. to Remember Journalist Cokie Roberts

Cokie Roberts, the ABC News and NPR journalist, will be remembered at a reception on Friday and a funeral mass on Saturday, both of which will be open to the public.

The reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET at the National Press Club, located in downtown D.C. A funeral Mass will be said on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, according to ABC. The network will stream the Mass on ABC News Live.

In lieu of flowers, her family is asking for contributions to the Children’s Inn at NIH in Bethesda, Md. The residential facility is for families who have seriously ill children participating in research at the National Institutes of Health.

Roberts, 75, died on Tuesday of breast cancer. She was a pioneering woman journalist who gained prominence in her reports from Capitol Hill for NPR and later as an authoritative commentator on politics on ABC News, including as a regular panelist on “This Week” and later as the show’s co-anchor. She also authored books such as “Capital Dames: The Civil War and the Women of Washington, 1848-1868,” which was published in 2015, and often drew on her upbringing surrounded by politics. Her father, Hale Boggs, was a longtime Democratic congressman from Louisiana who also served as majority leader, and after he died in a plane crash in 1972, her mother, Lindy, was elected to her late husband’s seat.