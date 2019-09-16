CNN Worldwide Ups Stacey Wolf To SVP Business Affairs

CNN has promoted Stacey Wolf to senior vice president for business affairs for CNN Worldwide, from her VP role.

Wolf will continue to head CNN’s business affairs, a business unit that she launched in 2014, leading the negotiation of all development, production, license, and distribution deals for CNN Films, CNN Original Series, and HLN Original Series.

Since launching the unit, Wolf has lead the acquisition or commission of more than 40 feature and short documentary films (Emmy-winning RBG; Apollo 11; Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, currently in theaters, more than 35 CNN Original Series (Emmy-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, Emmy-winning United Shades of America with W.Kamau Bell, This is Life with Lisa Ling), and more than a dozen HLN Original Series (How it Really Happened with Hill Harper, Something’s Killing Me, Death Row Stories). She has forged business partnerships for these projects with exhibitors, distributors, broadcasters, streaming, and production companies including Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media, Paramount Pictures, NEON, Dogwoof, ZPZ Production, Sundance Productions, Fremantle, BBC, Hulu, Endemol, and HBO Max.

Wolf will remain based in Atlanta and will report to David Vigilante, executive vice president and general counsel for CNN/WarnerMedia News and Sports.

Wolf joined CNN in 1998, after beginning her legal career at King & Spalding in Atlanta.