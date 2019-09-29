‘CNN’s Reliable Sources’ Guest Robert De Niro Says Trump and Fox Are Playing A Part, Drops F-Bombs

There are certain things that are reliable in the world. Old Faithful. Big Ben. And Robert De Niro having a few choice words for President Donald Trump.

Today on CNN’s Reliable Sources, De Niro was at it again. The man who cursed Trump from the Tonys stage and said he’d like to punch the president in the face joined anchor and chief media correspondent Brian Stelter to discuss what it was like to play Robert Mueller and his thoughts on the Russia and Ukraine inquiries.

It was noted at the top of the show that De Niro played former Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller on last season’s Saturday Night Live. Mueller is now gone, but De Niro is still here.

Asked if he thinks Trump should resign, De Niro said, “I don’t think he’s capable of resigning. Just — well, Bill Maher a couple of weeks ago said that he — it’s going to be difficult getting him out of the White House, especially if he wins marginally — if he loses marginally.

Stelter then asked, “Do you have that fear as well, that he wouldn’t leave?”

De Niro said, “Yes, he will say it’s rigged or this or that. He will find some — this guy has done everything possible, much worse than I ever thought, ever. The day after he was elected, I said, well, give him a chance. You never know. You will see. But he is the — he’s worse than I ever could have imagined.”

The master actor was then asked by Stelter if Trump was playing a part.

“In some ways, I think he is. But I think that it’s — as I think some of these other pundits on Fox are, too, because I can’t believe that they would actually buy into this craziness. This guy is — should not be president, period.”

Stelter brought up De Niro cursing at the Tonys. “A lot of criticism of you.”

De Niro couldn’t resist. “F*ck them. F*ck them (his actual words were bleeped)…..We are in a moment in our lives in this country where this guy is like a gangster. He’s come along, and he’s said things, done things. We say over and over again, this is terrible. We’re in a terrible situation. We’re in a terrible situation. And this guy just keeps going on and on and on without being stopped.”