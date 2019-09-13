CNN, New York Times to Co-Host Next Democratic Debate in October

Most of the participants in tonight's CNN hosted event won't make it to the next stage, neither will viewers at this rate

CNN and The New York Times will co-host the next Democratic debate, the fourth gathering of the presidential field, in an event next month in Westerville, Ohio.

The debate will take place on the campus of Otterbein University on Oct. 15, with a potential second night to be added.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett will moderate, along with New York Times National Editor Marc Lacey.

CNN announced on Friday that it would co-host the event.

CNN co-hosted the second Democratic debate on July 30 and 31.

Although the Democratic National Committee made qualification more difficult, it’s looking like the next debate will warrant CNN scheduling two nights. Ten candidates qualified for the debate on Thursday, which was co-hosted by ABC and Univision, and they also will make the next debate. But philanthropist Tom Steyer and perhaps more candidates are likely to meet the threshold by an Oct. 1 cutoff.

The DNC has said that if more than 10 candidates qualify, the debate will take place as two events over two nights.

The ratings for Thursday night’s debate show that sponsorship remains lucrative. Early Nielsen ratings showed a big bounce for the ABC and Univision, with final audience numbers expected later today.

The debate will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Espanol. It also will stream on CNN.com and on The New York Times’ homepage.