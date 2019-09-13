CNN Films Ups Courtney Sexton To SVP

Courtney Sexton has been promoted to SVP of CNN Films.

In her new role, Sexton will work day-to-day with filmmakers to supervise the production of documentary films for theatrical exhibition and distribution across CNN’s platforms.

Among the 40-plus features and shorts Sexton’s team has acquired, co-produced or commissioned since she joined CNN in 2013 are RGB, Three Identical Strangers Love, Gilda, all of which Sexton executive produced; the recent Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Halston and Apollo 11; and the upcoming Scandalous.

Her other credits include Blackfish, Life Itself, Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger, Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine, Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me and Elian.

Prior to joining CNN, Sexton worked for eight years as a development executive at Participant Media in documentary production. Her projects there included the Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth, Food, Inc., Standard Operating Procedure and Page One: Inside The New York Times.