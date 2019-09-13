Click to Skip Ad
CNN Films Ups Courtney Sexton To SVP

CNN Films Promotes Courtney Sexton To SVP
CNN Films

Courtney Sexton has been promoted to SVP of CNN Films.

In her new role, Sexton will work day-to-day with filmmakers to supervise the production of documentary films for theatrical exhibition and distribution across CNN’s platforms.

Among the 40-plus features and shorts Sexton’s team has acquired, co-produced or commissioned since she joined CNN in 2013 are RGB, Three Identical Strangers Love, Gilda, all of which Sexton executive produced; the recent Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Halston and Apollo 11; and the upcoming Scandalous.

Her other credits include Blackfish, Life Itself, Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger, Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine, Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me and Elian.

Prior to joining CNN, Sexton worked for eight years as a development executive at Participant Media in documentary production. Her projects there included the Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth, Food, Inc., Standard Operating Procedure and Page One: Inside The New York Times.

